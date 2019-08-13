It’s Almost Time for the SCarowinds Blood Drive!

Gather your Friends and Family for a scary good time and a great cause!

It’s time to get on the Big Red Bus and donate blood to help patients in our hospitals at the 4￼th Annual SCarowinds Vein Drain Blood Drive on September 13th at Carowinds, located at 300 Carowinds Boulevard, Charlotte NC 28273.

The first 400 blood donors will receive a free SCarowinds ticket and “Vein Drain” t-shirt as a thank you. Plus, there will be Wellness Check-ups of Blood Pressure, Pulse, Temperature, Iron Count and Cholsterol Screenings.

SCarowinds, Carowinds’ annual Halloween haunt attraction, will run select nights in September and October.

Bring the crew out to check out more than 16 haunted attractions and shows, and some of the top roller coasters in the nation.

For appointments, visit www.oneblood.org/scarowinds or call 1.888.9.donate

Walk-Ins are also welcomed!

For more information, visit carowinds.com

