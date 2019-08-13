CLOSE
Mac and Cheese is Added to Chick-fil-A!

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Chick-fil-A is mainly known for their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and both are really good.

Now, for the first time in three years, the popular fast food giant is adding a brand new menu item.  One that is very familiar to those who comfort dishes.

From Fox8.com:

As of Monday, Chick-fil-A offers macaroni and cheese as a side option nationwide — the only addition since 2016.

That’s right!  Chick-fil-A is now serving Mac and Cheese.

It is slated to have a very cheesy flavor to those interested in giving the new offering a shot, according to Fox 8:

The chain says it’s using a “classic” recipe, made with a blend of cheeses including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano, and baked fresh daily.

Chick-fil-A is now third behind McDonald’s and Starbucks in the list of “most profitable restaurant chains.”

Will you try out the new Mac and Cheese at Chick-fil-A?

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Macbrian Mun and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jim Watson and Getty Images

