Mac and Cheese is Added to Chick-fil-A!

Chick-fil-A is mainly known for their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and both are really good.
Now, for the first time in three years, the popular fast food giant is adding a brand new menu item. One that is very familiar to those who comfort dishes.
From Fox8.com:
As of Monday, Chick-fil-A offers macaroni and cheese as a side option nationwide — the only addition since 2016.
That’s right! Chick-fil-A is now serving Mac and Cheese.
It is slated to have a very cheesy flavor to those interested in giving the new offering a shot, according to Fox 8:
The chain says it’s using a “classic” recipe, made with a blend of cheeses including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano, and baked fresh daily.
Chick-fil-A is now third behind McDonald’s and Starbucks in the list of “most profitable restaurant chains.”
Will you try out the new Mac and Cheese at Chick-fil-A?
