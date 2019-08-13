Floyd Said 50 Cent Effen Vodka Taste Like Shampoo 50 Said Spell It!?

Floyd Mayweather came for 50 Cent on social media and to keep a long Tweet short he pretty much said that the rappers , Effen Vodka, tastes like shampoo.
50 Cent responded poetically, seeming to wave the yellow non-shade flag with a response that said you know what Floyd you win you are the champ…by the way can someone please read this Tweet to him!! With that left hand upper cut the King of Power wins.
Check out their full battle below.
View this post on Instagram
SWIPE LEFT It was only 4 shots that ended Curtis 🐀 Jackson rap career 1. You tried desperately to revive your career by going head to head with Kanye West and got dragged publicly, taking a unanimous decision loss. 2. Jay Z been killing the champagne game with Ace of Spade selling worldwide at premium prices for well over a decade, while Curtis got a bottle with a cheap chess piece on it that taste like shampoo. 3. Beats by Dre headphones was a home run smash, we all know that, but what the fuck was Curtis’s SMS Audio headphones? That was some straight bullshit the FEDs had something to do with. Those are snitch headphones, you can be in your car and hear the people's conversation in the vehicle next to you. 4.Diddy got Ciroc and its still selling worldwide and you can’t find Efen in no stores and it's well known the shit taste like rubbing alcohol.
Tell Floyd I said he won he is the greatest of all time. and nobody I mean nobody can ever take that away from him what he’s done with his life is amazing. I’m done with all of the back and forth. Now Can Someone Please Read This To Champ.#POSTIVE VIBES pic.twitter.com/4aGYLwJVnQ
— 50cent (@50cent) August 10, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
The Legend Of Fofty: 50 Cent Taps Jackie Long’s Pocket Again For Owed Money
The Legend Of Fofty: 50 Cent Taps Jackie Long’s Pocket Again For Owed Money
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
Floyd Said 50 Cent Effen Vodka Taste Like Shampoo 50 Said Spell It!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com