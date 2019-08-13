CLOSE
Floyd Said 50 Cent Effen Vodka Taste Like Shampoo 50 Said Spell It!?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Andre Berto - Post-Fight News Conference

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Floyd Mayweather came for 50 Cent on social media and to keep a long Tweet short he pretty much said that the rappers , Effen Vodka, tastes like shampoo.

BET's 50 Central Premiere Party

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

50 Cent responded poetically, seeming to wave the yellow non-shade flag with a response that said you know what Floyd you win you are the champ…by the way can someone please read this Tweet to him!! With that left hand upper cut the King of Power wins.

Check out their full battle below.

View this post on Instagram

SWIPE LEFT It was only 4 shots that ended Curtis 🐀 Jackson rap career 1. You tried desperately to revive your career by going head to head with Kanye West and got dragged publicly, taking a unanimous decision loss. 2. Jay Z been killing the champagne game with Ace of Spade selling worldwide at premium prices for well over a decade, while Curtis got a bottle with a cheap chess piece on it that taste like shampoo. 3. Beats by Dre headphones was a home run smash, we all know that, but what the fuck was Curtis’s SMS Audio headphones? That was some straight bullshit the FEDs had something to do with. Those are snitch headphones, you can be in your car and hear the people's conversation in the vehicle next to you. 4.Diddy got Ciroc and its still selling worldwide and you can’t find Efen in no stores and it's well known the shit taste like rubbing alcohol.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

 

The Legend Of Fofty: 50 Cent Taps Jackie Long’s Pocket Again For Owed Money

9 photos Launch gallery

The Legend Of Fofty: 50 Cent Taps Jackie Long’s Pocket Again For Owed Money

Continue reading The Legend Of Fofty: 50 Cent Taps Jackie Long’s Pocket Again For Owed Money

The Legend Of Fofty: 50 Cent Taps Jackie Long’s Pocket Again For Owed Money

[caption id="attachment_814698" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jordi Vidal / Getty[/caption] Back in May, Fofty AKA 50 Cent tapped the pockets of Jackie Long over a $250,000 loan that the Games People Play actor reportedly settled. Apparently, Fofty says more money is owed and used his favored vehicle of Instagram to put the press on Long. In a photo caption featuring Long and Angel Brinks, making note that Brinks has a new series coming on WE TV. “@jackielong Bum ass done hit the jackpot.@angelbrinks getting that TV money on wetv tomorrow at 10pm EST.so now I feel like they owe me, have it by Monday,” read the caption. Because pettiness is Fif’s way, he screenshotted Long’s response to the post and doesn’t seem like he’s about to let up on getting whatever money he feels he’s owed anytime soon. “[E]verybody calling Jackie again, saying just give him the money fool. The sh*t only gonna get worst,” read the caption for the followup post. It certainly did go from bad to worst after Fif posted an image of himself in front of Brinks’ store threatening to steal dresses off the rack to settle the debt. “I’m in front of ya girl spot right now you lucky its closed. I was gonna take dresses out this motherf*cker for my lady friends,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. The legend of Fofty lives on once again and the reaction on Twitter has been growing slowly. However, some think this is just another elaborate troll job from the G-Unit mogul. Check out the posts and some of the responses online below. — Photo: Getty

Floyd Said 50 Cent Effen Vodka Taste Like Shampoo 50 Said Spell It!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

#YeehawAgenda Idris Elba, Jharrel Jerome & Caleb McLaughlin…
 4 days ago
08.09.19
