Missy Will Recive The “MJ Video Vangaurd Award!”

Finally! Missy Elliot will receive the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” at the 2019 MTV Music Awards! I can’t really think of any other hip hop artist (male or female) that is more deserving of that award than…..Missy! I mean her & Hype Williams were constantly pushing the envelope when it came to creativity in music videos. I always said to myself like, “Why have they not given Missy that Award?” Well no longer, it’ll be hers Monday August 26th. Thanks MTV, now start playing some more freaking videos!! Hahahaha!!!

