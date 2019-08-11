CLOSE
Jordan Brand Invades China!

Jordan Brand Greater China Apparel Collection

The Jordan Brand has been making some major noise lately! They just signed the number one 2019 NBA Draft Pick & Duke standout Zion Williamson to an exclusive deal. Now according to Hypebeast to celebrate the upcoming FIBA games being held in China they’ve released a line-up of footwear inspired by the basketball tournament! They have new versions of the Air Jordan 12, the Air Jordan 4 Retro, & the Air Jordan 33 dressed in flags from the different countries participating. Do your thing MJ!

 

