Jordan Brand Invades China!

The Jordan Brand has been making some major noise lately! They just signed the number one 2019 NBA Draft Pick & Duke standout Zion Williamson to an exclusive deal. Now according to Hypebeast to celebrate the upcoming FIBA games being held in China they’ve released a line-up of footwear inspired by the basketball tournament! They have new versions of the Air Jordan 12, the Air Jordan 4 Retro, & the Air Jordan 33 dressed in flags from the different countries participating. Do your thing MJ!

Also On 105.3 RnB: