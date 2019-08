Okay…..so as the cell phone wars continue, Samsung drops it’s latest installment in the game. It’s the “Note 10” (I can’t believe they’ve gotten up this high in number) & critics say it’s a game changer! According to Samsung’s website, with the “Note 10” they’ve “designed a mobile experience that’s like a computer, a gaming console, a movie-tech camera, and an intelligent pen, all in one device. ” WOW. It’s available now!

