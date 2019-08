The Carolina Panthers started their preseason off on a great note! They took down the Chicago Bears at Soldiers Field 23-13, & looked pretty good doing it. WIll Grier (the Quarterback they drafted this year) had a pretty good showing as well as Elijah Holyfield (Evander Hoyfield’s son). Next week they face the Buffalo Bills here at Bank Of America Stadium so keep the momentum going fellas. Go PANTHERS!!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: