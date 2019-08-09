Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features RANKED

It’s already August, but according to Coach Megan Thee Stallion, it’s still a very Hot Girl Summer. So much so that she dropped the namesake track on Friday featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Hot Barb Summer leader, Nicki Minaj.

Of course, the Barbz were hype that their Queen teamed up with a upcoming female rapper that’s poppin; and doing her thing.

I’m so happy and glad that Nicki keeps on working and supporting other female rappers and whatever happened last year she just left it behind and moved on. Wow — 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐲🍬 (@yourmajestysir) August 7, 2019

Cause remember what happened the last time fans begged her to hop on a track with a new female emcee.

Nevertheless, folks seem to be feeling the Hot Girl Summer track. [SEE FAN REACTION HERE]

Let me tell yall… that transition from Act Up to Hot Girl Summer in the club gone slap. pic.twitter.com/ckxj26ptrL — … (@beingdewayne) August 9, 2019

Meg and Nicki really out did themselves on the hot girl summer song #HotGirlSummer pic.twitter.com/mFSLIbQ1co — FTM stan account (@june_jazzer) August 9, 2019

But interestingly, people didn’t have that same energy last week when Meg announced that she’d be adding Onika to the track.

Okay Nicki Minaj, you have one job for Hot Girl Summer. We don’t want you singing nor sounding like you in the ocean. We don’t want Chun Li, Megatron or damn Optimus prime .. we want Nicki . Just rap . You got this sis pic.twitter.com/oWLUHb4uqJ — Caysus (@Caleb__Eli) August 6, 2019

Nicki has had a tumultuous couple of years, but let’s not pretend like she didn’t have some fire a** features throughout her career.

I listen to anything nicki drops or features in back to back to back to back that if the song could talk it would dead be like yo pls cool it like give me a break — ayafarr (@afuckingya) August 9, 2019

And no, we’re not talking about the pop joints. We’re talking hip hop Nick, who can hop on a track with Jay and Kanye still come out on top.

So Nicki just gave us two features and most importantly ?? ROMAN BIIIITCH ROMAN IS BACK AND I’M HERE FOR IT 😭 #QueenRadio is going to be mthfkin LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/QjOPXUlh6o — Alex 🧼 | Hot Boy Summer (@AlexGst23) July 26, 2019

I put together a list of some of Nicki’s dopest, most fire feature bars that earned her the title of Queen Of Rap. RANKED. Any of your faves missing on the list? Hit the flip to check it out.

Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features RANKED was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: