There’s a lot going on the New York Times recent interview with Nicholas Cage. He talks about the time when he owned two King Cobras and said, “I did have two king cobras, and they were not happy. They would try to hypnotize me by showing me their backs, and then they’d lunge at me.” To say the least Nicholas Cage is a complex man with a complex life.

Mallory Posted 17 hours ago

