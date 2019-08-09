Legal wrangling over the late Aretha Franklin’s estate continues. A Michigan judge has placed the Queen of Soul’s estate under court-supervised administration. The judge also agreed to let a handwriting expert examine three wills left behind by the singer after her death nearly a year ago. The court learned that 350-thousand dollars has already been split among Franklin’s four sons, and that Franklin was the victim of a nearly 180-thousand-dollar bank fraud before she died.

(Source-The Root)

Judge Allows Expert To Examine Aretha Franklin Wills was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

JC Posted 14 hours ago

