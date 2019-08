We love when our friends do well! Sherri Shepherd is getting all of the props today because she stars in The Brian Banks Story and Sybil says she did great! Sherri is usually a comedic actress so Sybil says it was nice to see her in more of a Dramatic role.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: Sherri Stars In A New Movie was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: