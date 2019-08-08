Black Girl Problems: The Ghost Of His Wife Is Worse Than The Ex

Today’s topic is if dating a man with a baby mama or ex wife is a deal breaker and both Sybil and Cocoa Brown agree those aren’t deal breakers. But, things get difficult and sometimes creepy when you’re dating a man whose wife has passed away. Because they didn’t breakup there isn’t that dislike, so, he probably still has some of her things. For example, if he still has her nightgown and slippers in the bathroom…you may feel like she’s still there.

Posted 15 hours ago

