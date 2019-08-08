Vice President Mike Pence decided to get in twitter to defend his wife, Karen, who recently began a controversial job. She’s been teaching art at an anti LGBTQ school and the internet has been dragging her! So, like most husbands would, he came to her defense. He tweeted, “American’s need to spend more time on their knees than the internet.” And the undefeated internet had a field day “clowning” him. But what came next was pure gold! Someone said “who’s going to tell him” and Monica Lewinsky replied and said “definitely not me.” Yes, Monica Lewinsky! Huggy says “you can’t make this ish up!”

Huggy Lowdown: ‘You Can’t Make This Ish Up’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 15 hours ago

