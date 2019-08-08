Brian Banks Says The ‘Brian Banks’ Story Is ‘Painful’ To Watch; But Also A ‘Joy’

Telling someone’s story comes with a great sense of responsibility for many actors. Sherri Shepherd says it’s an “honor” to play Brian Banks’ mother, Leomia, in the “Brian Banks” movie. She and the real Brian Banks talked to the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew about the film, and what it’s been like working together.

Brian Banks spent more than 5 years in prison and 5 years on probation for a rape he did not commit. And now his story is coming to the big screen.

“It’s a rush, but it’s a good rush,” Banks says. He’s been hearing from families who have loved ones currently behind bars and he realizes there’s a “responsibility,” that comes with putting his story out there.

Shepherd plays a vital role in the film as she portrays the “quiet strength,” and “love,” of his mother. Banks says she did a wonderful job adding, “her scenes are some of the hardest scenes for me to watch.”

“It’s a joy to watch, it’s also painful to watch,” Banks says. The film hits theaters on Friday August 9.

