The Clinton sex scandal is officially coming to the small screen. The FX network revealed its third season of “American Crime Story” will center on Bill Clinton’s presidential scandal with Monica Lewinsky. “Impeachment” will star Beanie Feldstein as Lewinksy and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp. The script is based on a 1999 best-seller book. Production begins in February. The season premiere is set for September 27th of next year, about a month from the next presidential election.

(Source–FX Network)

FX Green Lights “Impeachment: An American Crime Story” was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

