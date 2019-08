Shouts to Oprah Winfrey & Michael B. Jordan on their new project! The new series “David Makes Man” premieres on OWN Wednesday August 14th & the trailer (which is available to view on Youtube) is straight fire! This ‘coming of age story’ comes from Academy Award Winner Tarell Alvin McCraney & is Executive Produced by Oprah & Mike B. It stars Akili McDowell & Phylicia Rashad (to name a few), & has already received great reviews. We’ll see how it goes down August 14th!

