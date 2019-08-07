The Cowboy’s Wake Up Show is back! Because football season is pretty much here, player contracts are being finalized. One person who’s looking forward to a new contract is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. In this episode of the Cowboy’s Wake Up Show, he and Jerry Jones reach an…unconventional agreement. Listen to the audio above to find out what they agree on.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Morning Minute: Dak And Jerry Jones Discuss Dak’s New Contract was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: