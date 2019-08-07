CLOSE
Torry Story: Back To School Clothes

Most kids can’t wait for the first day of school to show off their new school clothes. Guy didn’t get new clothes though, he was kid number 5 of 6 so he had to wear hand me downs. He wore his brother’s and sister’s clothes and is pretty sure his parents invented unisex clothing. He says he was looking like Caitlyn Jenner at school and didn’t even know it.

