Mariah Carey Picke to Performs ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’ Theme Song!

ABC’s new black-ish spin-off mixed-ish will have an iconic theme song when it premieres on Tuesday, September 24, thanks to the award-winning songwriting gift and undeniable voice of the elusive chanteuse.

Co-produced alongside Daniel Moore, “In the Mix” is an original recording that was curated after Carey expressed a strong interest in working with the show’s creator Kenya Barris. She also felt lending her talents to a show dedicated to growing up as a biracial woman like herself was ideal.

“As a fan of Kenya Barris’ megahit shows, black-ish and grown-ish, I was inspired to connect with Kenya to find a way we could work together,” Carey said in a statement. “As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved. I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing ‘In the Mix’ for Kenya and the show.”

According to the show’s synopsis, mixed-ish will follow Tracee Ellis Ross’ black-ish character, Rainbow Johnson, as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves.

Directed by Anton Cooper and executive produced and written by Karin Gist, Peter Saji, and Barris, mixed-ish will star Arica Himmell as a young Rainbow, whose childhood nickname is Bow on the upcoming show.

Watch the mixed-ish trailer below.

