Ciara Just Got A Job At Nike!

Ciara keeps proving that she’s a Boss!

The Grammy-Award winning singer, has just landed as gig as a Creative Director for Nike and Jordan Kids’ Fall Collection at Finish Line.

She says “It’s a dream come true to be able to express my creativity in fashion through legendary brands! I remember as a kid waiting in line at Finish Line to get the newest sneakers, so to have the opportunity to see my creative vision on those same shelves is a reminder no dream is too big. I can’t wait to infuse mine and my family’s style and energy into this process.”

Congratulations, Ciara! Keep showing us how to live our best lives!

