Khalid Is Doing A Benefit Concert For El Paso Victim’s Families

R&B artist, Khalid, has announced plans to host a benefit concert for the families of the shooting victims killed in mass shooting at Walmart.

The 21-year-old singer, who calls El Paso his ‘home town’, revealed the news on social media and said:

“Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city,” he tweeted. “I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.”

Twenty-two people were killed and more than two dozen people were wounded in racially-based attack, which took place at a Walmart.

