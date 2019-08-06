Join Eddie Owens At The North Central Family Medicine Health Fair!

North Central Family Medicine presents National health center week August 4th through the 10th!

On August 5th, join Eddie Owens, broadcasting live at North Central Family Medicine, 115 Cestrain Square in Chester SC, for the biggest health fair.

It’s from 10am to 2pm with games, prizes, back to school supplies, free diabetes and blood pressure checks and more!

Register to win tickets to tickets to see 21 Savage and to go to the UniverSoul circus, going on from August 21st through September 2nd at Eastland Mall.

