Erykah Badu Is Coming To The QC!

Sarah Bellum, better known as Eryka Badu is coming to Charlotte!

YAASSSSS! The First Lady of Neo-Soul will be hitting the stage at BoJangles Arena on Friday, October 4th!

Prepare to be “stimulated, aroused and inspired” by the Dallas -born superstar who combines jazz, soul, R&B along with Hip Hop and Funk!

This is Badu’s first tour in a while and it comes more than 20 years since the release of her iconic 1997 debut album, “Baduizm.”

Some of her biggest and most recognizable hits are “On & On,” “Window Seat,” “Didn’t Cha Know,” “Love of My Life (Ode to Hip-hop),” “Honey,” and “Cel U Lar Device.”

Get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.

-@ChirlGirl

