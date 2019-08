Oprah is still growing her business enterprise with her latest endeavor…..frozen skillet meals! According to the Jasmin Brand this is her latest launch from her “O! That’s Good” grocery store food line. She has six different flavors on deck for you tasting pleasure: Italian Sausage & Rigatoni, Chicken Margherita, Southwest Style Chicken & Penne, Garlic Chicken & Potatoes, Three Cheese Tortellini, & Italian Sausage & Rigatoni. Do your thing Miss O!

