“A Black Lady Sketch Show” Premieres On HBO!

I’m so excited about Issa Rae’s new project on HBO!

It’s called “A Black Lady Sketch Show” featuring Robin Thede and will also have appearances by Patti LaBelle, Laverne Cox and more.

According to an Essence Magazine: “A Black Lady Sketch Show is the first sketch comedy series written by, directed, and starring Black women. And while many of the sketches tap into anxieties or situations that most of us have encountered, it’s especially true for Black viewers, specifically Black women. The shock of being in a room full of Black women at work—a rarity if you work in a predominantly white industry—growing up with Black moms, and how Black women’s joy manifests itself are all hilariously portrayed in the series.”

Get ready to get your laugh on with the ladies! It’s about time!

-@ChirlGirl

