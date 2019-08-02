Chalk up another ‘W’for 50…

Teairra Mari is being ordered to pay an additional four thousand dollars for not paying 50 Cent. A judge ordered the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star to pay the “Candy Shop” rapper 30-thousand dollars at the top of the year, which 50 says she has yet to pay back in February. Mari reportedly asked the judge to deny the $4K sanction because of the mogul’s cyber bullying, but that didn’t work out in her favor.

(Source-Yahoo.com)

50 Cent Wins Another $4K In Teairra Mari Lawsuit was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

JC Posted 10 hours ago

