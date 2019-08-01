Black Moms Matter: How Do You Punish Your Child?

Cocoa Brown is in for Kym ans Sherri today and she’s dropping parenting gems. She used to spank her son but she says by the time he turned 3 he was too strong for her. The spankings didn’t even hurt him. So, she came up with a new idea…she does “boot camp” style punishments. He runs hill, and stairs, and washes dishes on one foot. It seems to work for her! Will you try it?

Posted 18 hours ago

