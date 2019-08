Part two of the second Democratic debate was rather interesting. Chris Paul gives his take on what went down. He says Tulsi Gabbard was dressed like she was trying to be the next KFC kernel. And then there was Julian Castro who Chris feels had such a good performance, that Trump is probably trying to deport him.

Morning Minute: Debate Rundown was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 17 hours ago

