Naked Yoga?!? Man C’mon…..

Okay people…..what are we doing?? Why do folks always have to take something that needs no ‘extra’, & make it ‘REAL EXTRA?!??’ I saw something on television about the ‘new trend’ of Naked Yoga, & I just said to myself……man c’mon. Stop it….just STOP IT!! Just do yoga with your clothes on & leave it at that!! Hahahaha!!! Why do it any other way??? Geesh…..clearly folks who want to engage in this are ‘exhibitionist’ of the highest degree, & God bless’em. Since it’s campaign season, here you go….”This is Eddie Owens & I do NOT approve of this message…..of Naked Yoga!” Hahahaha!!! Do Yoga with your clothes on!! BYE!!

Also On 105.3 RnB: