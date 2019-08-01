Laptops are becoming more and more important to your success, whether in business of life. Some brands of Laptops are just way too expensive for everyday Americans, the the need for them are at an all time high. To help some of our readers sift through the junk, we’ve pinpointed a few laptops that are less than $500 that will help in the success of your goals. Take a look at the list below…

This laptop is one of the best selling machines on Amazon.

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS Display, 1 – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port, 2 – USB 2.0 Ports & 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP support.

4 GB’s of RAM and 128 GB Flash Memory Solid State. It also have amazing reviews.

This laptop has a unique fold that allows you to use it like a tablet. Its has up to 8 hours of battery life with quick recharge technology to power your laptop computer up to 80%.

The included Active Pen lets you draw or take notes directly on the screen, anywhere you go.

Includes HDMI, USB-C, USB 3.1 inputs, fingerprint reader.

This laptop comes in 2 sizes, 4GB RAM | 1TB HDD & 8GB RAM | 1TB HDD. Bluetooth DVD-RW, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x headphone/microphone combo

Chromebook runs on chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and slides

100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.

This laptop flips into a tablet. It has a full-size island-style backlit keyboard with numeric keypad, HP Digital Pen in natural silver included.

15.6-inch diagonal FHD IPS Bright View micro-edge WLED-backlit touchscreen

4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM and 16GB Intel Octane memory, total 20GB memory.

Capacity:

5 Laptops For Less Than $500 That Are Worth The Money was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Blogzworth Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: