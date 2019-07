Gotta send a big Happy Birthday shout to the one & only actor extraordinaire Wesley Snipes! This brotha has an extremely impressive resume as he’s starred in some major films over the years. Some of which are deemed ‘classics’ like “New Jack City”, “Jungle Fever”, “White Men can’t Jump”, & the “Blade” trilogy! He continues to produce & direct as he has two films slated for release this year (“Dolemite Is My Name” & “Cut Throat City”). Enjoy your day Nino!! Hahahaha!!!

