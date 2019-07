A listener text in a gripe about people not having appropriate funeral attire or behavior. Some people show up to funerals in big white T shirts, sagging, pants, club dresses, and even baseball caps! Worse than their attire is their behavior. She’s noticed people recording the funeral and posting photos to Instagram.

Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

