CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black Music Honors 2019

2017 Black Music Honors - Arrivals

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

The Black Music Honors are back with the same hosts but in a new city!

On Sept. 5, 2019, Rickey Smiley and LeToya Luckett are headed to The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta to co-host the 4th annual show that will honor Yolanda Adams (gospel music icon award), Xscape (urban music icon award), Freddie Jackson and more.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The vision behind the Black Music Honors is to recognize the trailblazers in African American music who have paved the way for the artists of today,” Black Music Honors Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson says. “Many of these artists have never received their much-deserved recognition.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The award show is set to air between September 14 and October 20.

2017 Black Music Honors

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

50 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black Music Honors 2019 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Elizabeth Warren Introducing A Bill To Cancel Student…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
Approved: This Melanated Beauty Will Be Viola Davis’…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
If You Don’t Think ‘The Lion King’ Took…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close