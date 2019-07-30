Top Of The Morning: You Got Pregnant How?!

TJMS
| 07.30.19
Dismiss


So as ridiculous as it sounds, women have been claiming that a mosquito got them pregnant. Yes, you read that correctly. Sybil jokes that this sounds like a desperate excuse from a woman who stepped out on her man. Kym thinks this theory of the mosquito started back in the days of slavery when a white woman gave birth to a Black child.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: You Got Pregnant How?! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Elizabeth Warren Introducing A Bill To Cancel Student…
 7 days ago
07.23.19
Approved: This Melanated Beauty Will Be Viola Davis’…
 7 days ago
07.23.19
If You Don’t Think ‘The Lion King’ Took…
 7 days ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close