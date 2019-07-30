Seriously Ignorant News: Robbing Old Folks



A man was arrested after carjacking an elderly person. But, he wasn’t caught on his first attempt. On the first attempt he pushed an old man down and jumped in his car. It wasn’t until he was in that he realized he couldn’t drive it because it was a stick shift. Then he went to another location and robbed another elderly person. He crashed that car while running from police.

