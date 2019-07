Have you ever dated a guy and then broke up but their mom won’t leave you alone? Kym says it happens all of the time! All of her ex’s moms love her! She buys them good gifts, takes them places and goes out with them. She’s even roasted her ex in front of his whole family and no one was mad about it.

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

