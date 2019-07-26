Like many cities and urban centers around the country, Charlotte is grappling with violence, especially by use of guns. To date, the Queen City is fast approaching 70 homicides and is on track to surpass the 2018 homicide rates. Coupled with rising aggravated assaults, rapes and robberies, violence in the city is not only alarming, but it demonstrates an inability on the part of law enforcement and the community to get a firm handle on this crisis. How are community leaders addressing these issues? The Crusade to Stop the Killing, in conjunction Radio One Charlotte’s cluster of stations, 105.3 RNB, Praise 100.9 and 92.7 the Block and DTLR is sponsoring, ‘LOVE IN THE STREETS” a Call for 1,000 Black Men to Stand Against Violence.’ ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked to one of the featured speakers of the event, Student Minister Corey Muhammad of the Nation of Islam.
Rising Homicides Rates and Violence in the Queen City Sparks Action was originally published on praisecharlotte.com