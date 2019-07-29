Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is usually supposed to “the happiest place on Earth.” One of the most popular attractions in the United States. Everyone has a right to check out the Magic Kingdom and see all of the Disney characters.
This mom, however, doesn’t see it that way, according to Fox8.com.
She took to one of her social media pages to rant on how ‘childless millennials’ took away an opportunity for one of her kids to have a pretzel at the park, and felt they should not have any access whatsoever.
Her post might have gone unnoticed as just another customer complaint.
Thanks to Jennifer Kathleen on Twitter, the entire world was able to see the still unidentified mom’s profanity-laced outburst.
Needless to say, people didn’t take too kindly to her views.
At the end of the day, Disney World (and Disneyland in Anaheim, California) is for everyone, whether with children or not.
So should Disney Theme Parks ban ‘immature or childless millennials or couples?’
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Gary Hershorn and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Raedle and Getty Images
First through Sixth Tweet and Third through Seventh Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
The Incomparable Songstress Phyllis Hyman
The Incomparable Songstress Phyllis Hyman
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
Entitled Mom Goes Off Online on ‘Childless Millennials’ at Disney World and Wants Them to Stay Away From the Park was originally published on wzakcleveland.com