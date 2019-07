Amanda Seyfried and Ashley Park (who played Grethcen the Broadway Mean Girls musical) gave a special performance of Taylor Swift’s song, Mean, at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. It was dedicated to all the Regina George’s out there with plenty of Mean Girl’s twists and references sang in perfect harmony.

Amanda Seyfried Performs Taylor Swift’s ‘Mean’ w/ a ‘Mean Girls’ Twist was originally published on radionowindy.com

Mallory Posted 19 hours ago

