Baltimore Mayor Rips Into Trump: ‘He’s Making America The Laughing Stock Of The World’

The people of Baltimore are not going to take Trump‘s attacks, especially when he has done nothing to help the city. The newly elected mayor is now speaking out.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young, who was just elected in May, told CNN this morning, “No president in modern history of the office of the president has done any childish behavior like this president has exhibited. If he really wants to, he needs to send us federal assistance, not only to Baltimore but cities around this country, that are in the same situation that Baltimore is in.”

He continued, “He’s the most powerful man on the face of the Earth as president of the United States of America. This is below a president to do these kind of things. He should be uniting this country instead of racially dividing us. A president has never in my lifetime exhibited this type of behavior. He’s alienated our allies around the country. What else is he going to do?”

He also said, despite his critiques of the city, he has never heard from the president, “He has never reached out. He had a pledge, he was going to do infrastructure. We’re still waiting on that. We have an aging infrastructure in the city of Baltimore for unfunded mandate by the EPA for us to correct it, and we have to constantly raise water rates on the poor people of the city of Baltimore. We’re a poor city. Do we have, you know, problems? Yeah. We have problems with crime and everything else, just like any other major city, just like the city that his person — Mitch McConnell represents has these problems.”

Young stressed many of the problems the city faces is because “of the constant reduction in funding for cities like Baltimore” from the federal government. Watch below:

In case you missed it, Trump tweeted, “There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame!”

