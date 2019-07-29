

Guy accepts gripes from listeners on his Instagram page and this one comes from a woman who’s fed up with her best friend. Her best friend is the type that gets in a relationship and seems to forget about her friends. She flakes out on plans, misses out on business deals and literally disappears sometimes. Ladies and Gentlemen, don’t be that person.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Guy’s Gripe: Don’t Neglect Your Friends For Your Boo was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: