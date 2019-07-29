Huggy Lowdown: ‘Lipsticks And Drumsticks’

TJMS
| 07.29.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Today is National Chicken Wing day! Huggy says this is a day that everyone can get behind, because everyone loves wings. Some people love drums and weird people like, Taylor Swift like all flats. Chicken wings are a big business, Huggy says they’re the “#3 reason to visit hooters.” But that’s not all, today is also National Lipstick day, which sounds erotic to Huggy. Today’s saying is “Lipsticks and drumsticks in the drive thru.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Huggy Lowdown: ‘Lipsticks And Drumsticks’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Elizabeth Warren Introducing A Bill To Cancel Student…
 6 days ago
07.23.19
Approved: This Melanated Beauty Will Be Viola Davis’…
 6 days ago
07.23.19
If You Don’t Think ‘The Lion King’ Took…
 6 days ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close