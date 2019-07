On This Day in R&B History…

Timothy Zachary Mosley better known Timbaland, the mega-talented record producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ…

kicked off a two-week run at the Number One position on the United Kingdom Singles chart with ‘The Way I Are’ feat Keri Hilson.

It was released as the second single from his second album, “Presents Shock Value.”

-@ChirlGirl

