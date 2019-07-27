CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Will Star In New "Power" Spinoff!

Shouts to the MJB! The “Queen Of Hip Hop Soul” has been cast to star in the new “Power: Book II” spinoff! This is GREAT news for the fans of the hit show, which let’s us know now that after Season Six (which is the last & final) drops August 15th on STARZ & the show ends, it won’t all the way…..’end.’ According to the Jasmin Brand Executive Producers Courtney A. Kemp & 50 Cent announced the news a couple days ago at the Television Critics Association. Way to go Miss Blige!!

 

