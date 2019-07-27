CLOSE
Congratulations: RHOA Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Are Engaged!!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 10

Source: Bravo / Getty

Congratulations are in order as it is being reported, RHOA favorite model peach, Cynthia Bailey, not only is seeing huge success in business with Seagrams Escapes Peach Bellini, but she has also hit the jackpot with love as her new boo Mike Hill got down on one knee at an event and Ms Bailey said yes.

Cynthia Bailey went through a marriage then a divorce from Peter Thomas in real time while cameras were rolling for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But it seems like all the ladies ar on to something new in terms of babies so her new love FOX Sports sportscaster, Mike Hill, decided to give his boo a new storyline by asking for her hand in marriage while incorporating each others children.

Congratulations: RHOA Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Are Engaged!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

