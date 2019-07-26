Making Sound Money Management a Priority

Glen Wright

Source: Glen Wright/ Ron Holland

Managing money can be complicated. This is especially true if you’re not living within your means, steep in debt, lack a sound budget; or not investing. Many Americans are averse to having a real conversation about personal finances for a myriad of reasons, not the least of which is insecurity about income. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into important financial questions with Glen Wright, Founder of Worth Advisors.

 

