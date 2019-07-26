Managing money can be complicated. This is especially true if you’re not living within your means, steep in debt, lack a sound budget; or not investing. Many Americans are averse to having a real conversation about personal finances for a myriad of reasons, not the least of which is insecurity about income. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into important financial questions with Glen Wright, Founder of Worth Advisors.

Making Sound Money Management a Priority was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted 9 hours ago

