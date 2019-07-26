CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kendrick Lamar Welcomes First Child With Fiancee

King Kendrick welcomes a little princess to the fold.

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kendrick Lamar is a proud papa. The Compton rapper and his fiancee, Whitney Alford, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday (July 26).

You won’t find much about Kendrick and his high school sweetheart (they attended Centennial High School in Compton) turned wife to be, and that’s all good.

With that said, details are scarce beyond the make-up artist the delivering of a healthy baby girl, per US Weekly. Keeoing things super private, there wasn’t even a formal announcement that she was pregnant. The couple did attend the 2016 Grammy Awards together, though.

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford.

Kendrick Lamar Welcomes First Child With Fiancee was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Elizabeth Warren Introducing A Bill To Cancel Student…
 6 days ago
07.23.19
Approved: This Melanated Beauty Will Be Viola Davis’…
 6 days ago
07.23.19
If You Don’t Think ‘The Lion King’ Took…
 6 days ago
07.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close