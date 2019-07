Now this is DOPE! Nike & Kyrie Irving has done it with a major collab, dropping the Kyrie 5 & Low 2 “Sponge Bob Squarepants” colorways! According to Sole Collector earlier this year Kyrie spoke about a few ‘TV Themed’ collabs he had in the works, one being this “Sponge Bob” deal. An official launch is scheduled for Aug. 10, so get ready!

