Win Your Way To See Monica With 105.3 R&B!

It’s a Winning Weekend on 105.3 R&B! And we’ve got the hook up!

Listen out for your chance to win tickets to go see Monica at the Fillmore on Sunday, August 11th with a live band!

Yes, Monica is coming to the QC and we know that y’all been riding with her since day one!

Recently, Ms. Brown posted on social media…

‘I do all I can to be better , work harder & create the life I see for my children & I … Things are looking up… Some things never change, example as you swipe, I still close my eyes when I’m singing!”

How can you not love that kind of honesty and grind! We are so #TeamMonica!

So, get ready to win with 105.3!

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: