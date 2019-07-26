CLOSE
So Do Something Brave For ‘ All Or Nothing Day!”

Today is “National All Or Nothing Day!”

And the question is…what are you hesitating on taking action on?

What’s that dream or goal that you deliberating in your mind and can’t quite get started on?  Today is the day to take that leap of Faith!

And here’s the thing, you got to go at it with the mindset of ‘all or nothing”  Don’t just jump in the water…swim! Go for it! Make a solid decision and move forward with your decision or just stop playing around and thinking about it over and over and over…

Today is a day to overcome fears and take on new challenges and be good with it!

If you can conceive it, then you can achieve it!

-@ChirlGirl

 

